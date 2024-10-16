Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$123.50.

Stantec Stock Down 2.0 %

Stantec stock opened at C$114.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$82.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.57.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In related news, Director Vito Culmone bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. In other news, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. Also, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Insiders acquired a total of 2,445 shares of company stock worth $274,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

