Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Starbucks stock opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.