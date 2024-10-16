Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,411 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.63 and its 200 day moving average is $208.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.