Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,141 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

