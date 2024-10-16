Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,608,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after buying an additional 259,657 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,043.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 106,650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

