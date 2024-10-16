Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

