StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCON opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Recon Technology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.61.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

