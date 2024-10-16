StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of APTO opened at $0.37 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

