StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $462.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $36.98.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
