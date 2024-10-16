StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.42 and last traded at $87.79, with a volume of 6486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,839,839.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,494,000 after purchasing an additional 650,911 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 57,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

