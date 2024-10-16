Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $40,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.41. The company had a trading volume of 227,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.45 and its 200 day moving average is $342.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $255.22 and a twelve month high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

