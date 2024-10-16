Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 20,272 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after buying an additional 116,020 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.25. 5,874,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,638,512. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average is $157.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $252.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

