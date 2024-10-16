Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 760 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 273,863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 0.3 %

TRMB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.90. 68,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,021. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

