Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 10,308 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 438.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.45.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.80. 50,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,842. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

