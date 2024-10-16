Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 190 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.90. 280,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,338. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

