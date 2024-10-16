Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.