Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 188.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,838.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

