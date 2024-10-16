Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,898 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,594,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,955,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,196,000 after purchasing an additional 863,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.61. 60,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.95 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

