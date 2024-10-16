Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after buying an additional 95,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.4 %

MercadoLibre stock traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,042.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,375. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,023.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,754.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,283.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

