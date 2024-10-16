Sunpointe LLC Decreases Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sunpointe LLC trimmed its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 131.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,704,000 after buying an additional 2,736,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,865,000 after buying an additional 455,312 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of APA by 4.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,757,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,193,000 after buying an additional 129,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,451,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

APA Stock Up 0.4 %

APA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 266,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,066. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

