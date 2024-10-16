Sunpointe LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 121,314 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. 1,122,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,597,199. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.