Sunpointe LLC Has $341,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sunpointe LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 116,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $97.28. 240,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,643. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.