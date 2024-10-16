Sunpointe LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sunpointe LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 0.8% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Trading Down 5.0 %

ASML traded down $36.30 on Wednesday, hitting $694.13. 2,170,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $843.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $921.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $573.86 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.