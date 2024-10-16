Sunpointe LLC Invests $720,000 in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Sunpointe LLC owned 0.36% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGA. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.82. 519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,088. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99.

About American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

