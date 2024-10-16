Sunpointe LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4,307.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,644. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,371.17. The firm has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,922.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,807.84.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,130.18.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

