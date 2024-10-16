Sunpointe LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sunpointe LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after acquiring an additional 337,729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,439 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after acquiring an additional 827,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

