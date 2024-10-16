Sunpointe LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sunpointe LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.07.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $100.52. 116,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,483. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

