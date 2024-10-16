Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 76867383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Surface Transforms Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

