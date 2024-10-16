Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,538,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139,719 shares during the period. Suzano makes up approximately 8.6% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned 0.27% of Suzano worth $35,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas FRM LLC increased its stake in Suzano by 73.0% during the second quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 12,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Suzano during the second quarter valued at about $9,310,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Suzano by 44.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 198,068 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Suzano during the second quarter valued at about $6,324,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Suzano by 23.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 278,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUZ opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Suzano S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

