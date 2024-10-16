Swedbank AB Acquires 7,603 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Fiserv worth $60,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $195.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

