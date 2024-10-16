Swedbank AB Acquires 7,620 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.11% of CVS Health worth $87,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in CVS Health by 698.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

