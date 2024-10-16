Swedbank AB Buys 750,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.70% of Entegris worth $118,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 161.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 66,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,177,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,518,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $851,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.15. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

