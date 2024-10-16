Swedbank AB Buys 8,328 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $74,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chubb by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $3,033,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $287.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $205.64 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

