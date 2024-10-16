Swedbank AB Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,714 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.28% of eBay worth $90,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 5,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.48.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

