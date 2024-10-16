Swedbank AB Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,499 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $51,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,404,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 496,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

ORLY opened at $1,190.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,136.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,076.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,221.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,178.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

