Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.66, with a volume of 16326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Swisscom Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $340.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

