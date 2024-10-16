Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $379.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $384.66. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.25 and a 200 day moving average of $354.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

