TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.46.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$64.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$41.86 and a 52 week high of C$64.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Jawad Masud sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total value of C$383,603.50. In other TC Energy news, Director Jawad Masud sold 6,041 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total value of C$383,603.50. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 18,068 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$1,138,284.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,018. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

