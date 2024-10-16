TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 94209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $710.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $347,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 179,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,083.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 389.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

