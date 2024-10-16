Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Company Profile

Telekom Malaysia Berhad engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunications and related services in Malaysia and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony and broadband, mobility, Wi-Fi, content, cloud, data centre, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, and smart services.

