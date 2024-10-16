Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Telephone and Data Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -3.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,365,000 after purchasing an additional 320,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,761,000 after buying an additional 507,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,819 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,092,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 88,994 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,950,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 495,189 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

