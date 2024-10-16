Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Telephone and Data Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -3.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,365,000 after purchasing an additional 320,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,761,000 after buying an additional 507,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,819 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,092,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 88,994 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,950,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 495,189 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.