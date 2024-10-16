Tempest Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,888 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,069% compared to the typical daily volume of 247 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

TPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,682,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.86. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempest Therapeutics

In other Tempest Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 387,999 shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $426,798.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,935.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.