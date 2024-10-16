Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock traded down $6.28 on Tuesday, hitting $127.36. 2,787,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,239. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after buying an additional 68,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.