Terra Price Up 1.1% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $259.42 million and approximately $34.65 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

