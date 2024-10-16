Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 1137741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.
Tesco Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
