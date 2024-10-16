Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

