Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $200.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.15.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $181.61 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $92.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $4,522,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.