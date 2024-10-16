The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

NYSE BA opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.13. The company has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

