The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,394,478.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,609,335 shares of company stock valued at $50,141,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

