The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 93.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 15.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 257.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $1,025,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 95,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day moving average of $144.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

